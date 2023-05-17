Quote Title 1

Present meaningful words with a sleek, minimalist quote title. This transparent overlay uses clean rectangular ribbons, subtle gradients, and smooth, staggered motion to frame your message with clarity. Perfect for social videos, intros, and content breaks, it’s easy to customize—edit the quote and attribution, switch fonts, and fine‑tune colors to match your brand. The flat-design style keeps focus on legibility and elegance while staying versatile across footage. Add polish to YouTube uploads, reels, and promos with refined motion titles built for quotes and short statements.