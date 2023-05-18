Quote Title 3
00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
20exports
Present your favorite words with a refined, minimal quote title. This transparent overlay features a soft gradient panel, elegant frame, and gentle typewriter reveal to keep attention on your message. Ideal for YouTube, presentations, and social content, the design blends clean typography with smooth, seamless motion. Easily customize the quote, author, and colors to match your brand. Use it as a standalone title card or place it over footage for a polished, understated look.
Pack (7)
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