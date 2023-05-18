Quote Title 2

Showcase your favorite quotes with a clean, minimal motion title. This transparent overlay pairs a soft gradient card with refined divider lines and elegant, readable typography. A subtle type-in animation reveals your message, with a dedicated author bar for attribution. Easily customize fonts and colors to match your brand or content, and place it over any footage for YouTube, social videos, presentations, or reels. Designed for clarity, style, and flexibility, it turns short text into a polished, professional highlight in seconds.