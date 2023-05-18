Quote Title 5

Present your favorite quotes with a refined, minimal motion title. A centered card built from geometric shapes and soft gradients keeps the focus on your words, while the transparent background makes it perfect as an overlay. Smooth slide-ins, subtle rotation, and gentle fades create an elegant pace ideal for social posts, intros, or chapter openers. Easily customize text, colors, and fonts to match your brand or mood. Deliver a polished quote or testimonial in seconds with a calm, modern aesthetic that complements any footage.