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Cursed Broadcast - Original - Poster image

Cursed Broadcast

00:38 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 6 videos · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Horror
Mockup
Halloween
Film Look
CRT screen
20exports
rating
Bring your spooky stories to life with a Halloween CRT TV mockup. Drop your media into vintage televisions set among pumpkins, candles, skulls and moonlit scenes. Analog scanlines, film grain, light leaks and chromatic aberration deliver an authentic retro broadcast feel. Smooth camera moves, a bold title moment and a final logo on the TV screen create a suspenseful, cinematic showcase. Perfect for Halloween promos, horror channels and seasonal social posts—customize colors, toggle noise and interference, and make your eerie broadcast unforgettable.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us