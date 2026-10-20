Cursed Broadcast

Bring your spooky stories to life with a Halloween CRT TV mockup. Drop your media into vintage televisions set among pumpkins, candles, skulls and moonlit scenes. Analog scanlines, film grain, light leaks and chromatic aberration deliver an authentic retro broadcast feel. Smooth camera moves, a bold title moment and a final logo on the TV screen create a suspenseful, cinematic showcase. Perfect for Halloween promos, horror channels and seasonal social posts—customize colors, toggle noise and interference, and make your eerie broadcast unforgettable.