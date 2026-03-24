GlassFinder

Bring your brand to life with a clean, search-inspired logo intro. A frosted, rounded search field glides into view as your query types on character by character. A subtle specular sweep and a click interaction trigger a polished transition to a centered logo and optional tagline. Perfect for intros, outros, and website promos, this minimal and elegant design uses glassmorphism for a modern feel. Easily customize fonts, colors, audio, and logo treatment to match your identity, and launch a professional brand moment in seconds.