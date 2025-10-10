Try for free
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Halloween Intro

4K
6-15s
Landscape
Night
Halloween
Scary
Holidays
Dark
3D Motion Graphics
Music
Halloween Intro - Original - Poster image
Smaille profile image
Created by Smaille
8exports
10 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
30fps
2texts
1font
1audio
Step into the haunted realm of our spine-chilling Halloween Intro template. Unveil a world of eerie pumpkins, playful ghosts, and fluttering bats, all wrapped in a shroud of mist. Perfect for setting the Halloween mood in promos, invitations, and seasonal campaigns, it's a multipurpose masterpiece that's simple to personalize with your choice of text, fonts, and colors.
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Smaille
Halloween Reveal Original theme video
Halloween Reveal
Edit
By Smaille
12s
2
3
7
Step into the world of spooky elegance with our Halloween Reveal template. Haunting pumpkins and flittering bats set the stage as your logo materializes in a chilling yet playful display. Customize with your tagline, fonts, and colors for the perfect seasonal branding or event promo. Ideal for YouTube intros or party advertisements, this high-definition template evokes the Halloween spirit for content that truly stands out.
Sketchbook Storyline Original theme video
Sketchbook Storyline
Edit
By kalinichev
14s
21
32
13
Tell your story through the pages of a digital diary with Sketchbook Storyline, a slideshow template designed to evoke feelings of nostalgia and warmth. Customizable down to the last detail, including videos, fonts, and colors, this template lets you create a personalized narrative that's perfect for presentations, events, or showcasing your brand's unique identity. Let the handwritten animations guide your viewers through each memorable moment or key message.
AI Generation Reveal Original theme video
AI Generation Reveal
Edit
By kalinichev
9s
21
12
28
Step into the digital era with an AI-styled animation that artfully exposes your logo and brand message. This AI Generation Reveal video, crafted for multipurpose use, can be an intro to your YouTube videos or a signature standalone. Add your personal touch with adaptable text, images, and fonts to outshine the competition.
Retro VHS Glitch Intro Theme 01 theme video
Retro VHS Glitch Intro
Edit
By thundermotion2021
8s
3
3
9
Get ready to transport your viewers to a digital dreamscape. Our Retro VHS Glitch Intro template utilizes vibrant pixelation and glitch art reminiscent of the 80s and 90s. Your logo warps and weaves through a sea of neon, settling on a funky pink grid with your tagline. It's perfect for making a bold statement in any intro or outro, with options to tailor fonts and colors to your brand.
Neon Light Title Original theme video
Neon Light Title
Edit
By themediastock
10s
6
3
13
Step into the neon-soaked streets of the future with our Neon Light Title template. Your main message flickers to life against a grunge backdrop, complete with sparks flying from live wires. Customize the text, fonts, and colors to fit your cyberpunk vision. Perfect for YouTube intros or any video content that demands an edgy, attention-grabbing start.
Heatmap Thermal 4 Original theme video
Heatmap Thermal 4
Edit
By kalinichev
10s
1
8
11
Step into the future with our radiant Heatmap Thermal template, where spectral energy meets cutting-edge animation. Customize the text, fonts, and colors to align with your brand identity. Whether you're creating an advertisement or educational content, this video will deliver your message on any format, harnessing the power of storytelling.
Heatmap Thermal 3 Original theme video
Heatmap Thermal 3
Edit
By kalinichev
10s
1
9
11
Step into the future with our radiant Heatmap Thermal template, where spectral energy meets cutting-edge animation. Customize the text, fonts, and colors to align with your brand identity. Whether you're creating an advertisement or educational content, this video will deliver your message on any format, harnessing the power of storytelling.
Heatmap Thermal 2 Original theme video
Heatmap Thermal 2
Edit
By kalinichev
10s
1
9
18
Step into the future with our radiant Heatmap Thermal template, where spectral energy meets cutting-edge animation. Customize the text, fonts, and colors to align with your brand identity. Whether you're creating an advertisement or educational content, this video will deliver your message on any format, harnessing the power of storytelling.
