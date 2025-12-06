Menu
Merry Christmas Intro - Post
Created by Smaille
10exports
15 seconds
1080p (1080x1350)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Create a holiday masterpiece with our Merry Christmas Intro, where festive cheer meets elegance in a heartwarming reveal. Sparkling stars and golden particles light up your personalized message in a forest of holiday magic. Customize this video with your logo, preferred font and colors, to send a seasonal greeting that stands out. Let your brand be the guiding star in a holiday promotion that truly shines.
Similar templates
Best of Smaille
By Smaille
15s
2
3
14
By S_WorX
22s
6
3
3
Bring festive cheer to your brand's message with the Santa's Sleigh Greeting template. Glide into the holiday spirit as Santa's sleigh sails gracefully over a glowing moon and starlit backdrop. Customize with your logo, tagline, and festive colors to create the perfect introduction or standalone holiday greeting for your content on any widescreen display.
By rajpakhare
15s
5
3
7
Get into the festive spirit with our enchanting Christmas Play reveal. Watch as decorations twirl and gifts unwrap in a magical dance around the tree, setting the perfect stage for your logo and tagline. Customize fonts, colors, and even control the snowfall to add a touch of winter magic. Deliver joy and seasonal branding in one high-definition video, ready to dazzle across any platform.
By rajpakhare
15s
4
3
5
Let the spirit of the holidays soar with our Christmas Land Template. Take your viewers on a serene flyover of snowy peaks, culminating in a dazzling reveal of your logo beside a festive Christmas tree. Personalize the video with your own tagline and holiday wishes, and adjust the fonts and colors to reflect your brand's seasonal cheer, ready for immediate use.
By S_WorX
18s
4
7
17
Celebrate the season with our Christmas Tree Branches reveal. This video template offers a panoramic canvas for your holiday branding. Customize with your logo, festive colors, and a heartwarming tagline to extend your greetings. Whether it's for an intro, a presentation, or a social media splash, this high-definition creation is bound to spread joy and holiday spirit.
By S_WorX
29s
9
6
12
Spread the joy of the holidays with our Christmas Wishes template. It's perfect for Instagram Stories or TikTok to wish your followers Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. Customize with your logo, tagline, and holiday colors. Share a warm, personal greeting or create a branded masterpiece that will stand out in the season's festive stream.
By milinkovic
15s
4
3
7
Bring the magic of the holidays to your brand with our charming Partnership Christmas Greetings template, turning moments into memories. The twinkling lights, delicate snowflakes, and vintage lamps coalesce to reveal your message with warmth and cheer. Ideal for holiday greetings or event invitations, customize with your logos and colors to give your content a personal touch. This video offers clarity and space for a captivating narrative.
By S_WorX
17s
21
9
11
Step into a world of festive charm with our enchanting Christmas Chronicles template. Perfect for holiday broadcasts or any seasonal project, this template wraps your logo and text in a heartwarming ambience. Customize with your own fonts and colors to create a visually stunning intro that embodies the spirit of celebration. Ready to publish and poised to impress, your content will radiate with holiday cheer!
