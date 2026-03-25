Framed Impact 1

Make your message impossible to miss with a bold, minimal 3D motion title. This transparent overlay centers a striking, extruded headline wrapped by a dynamic elliptical ring for instant impact. Customize multiple text lines, choose your fonts, and fine‑tune colors to match any brand or project. Ideal for intros, chapter openers, and on‑screen overlays, it pairs seamlessly with footage thanks to its alpha channel. Crisp duotone styling, confident typography, and energetic motion give your video a professional edge in seconds.