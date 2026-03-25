Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Framed Impact 1 - Original - Poster image

Framed Impact 1

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 4 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Bold
Minimal
Extrusion
Intro
355exports
rating
Make your message impossible to miss with a bold, minimal 3D motion title. This transparent overlay centers a striking, extruded headline wrapped by a dynamic elliptical ring for instant impact. Customize multiple text lines, choose your fonts, and fine‑tune colors to match any brand or project. Ideal for intros, chapter openers, and on‑screen overlays, it pairs seamlessly with footage thanks to its alpha channel. Crisp duotone styling, confident typography, and energetic motion give your video a professional edge in seconds.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us