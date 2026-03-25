Framed Impact 6

Craft a bold, minimalist motion title that drops cleanly over any footage. This transparent overlay features a large 3D headline with polished highlights and a rounded-rectangle accent that frames your words. Customize three separate text fields, assign distinct fonts, and fine‑tune text and shape colors for instant brand alignment. Designed for clarity and impact, it works perfectly as a chapter opener, section header, or social post title. With refined animation and a focused duotone palette, your message stays front and center across promos, reels, presentations, and more.