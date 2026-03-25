Framed Impact 3
00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 4 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
10exports
Design a striking opener or chapter card with this bold, minimalist motion title. A glowing rounded frame and crisp slide-ins focus attention on your message, while a secondary line supports key details. The transparent background makes it easy to overlay on any footage. Customize fonts, colors, and copy to match your brand. Perfect for intros, announcements, and punchy section headers where clarity and impact matter most.
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