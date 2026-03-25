Framed Impact 4

Command attention with a bold, minimalist motion title designed for clarity and impact. This transparent overlay stacks two powerful headline lines with a concise subtitle, accented by clean rounded bars and a dynamic diagonal slash reveal. The 3D extruded typography adds depth while keeping a modern, uncluttered look. Easily customize three fonts, two headline lines and a subtitle, along with brand colors to match your identity. Ideal for intros, chapter openers, promos or end cards, it delivers fast, energetic motion that works across platforms and edits seamlessly over any footage or background.