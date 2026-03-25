Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Framed Impact 4 - Original - Poster image

Framed Impact 4

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Bold
Minimal
Extrusion
Diagonal wipe
75exports
rating
Command attention with a bold, minimalist motion title designed for clarity and impact. This transparent overlay stacks two powerful headline lines with a concise subtitle, accented by clean rounded bars and a dynamic diagonal slash reveal. The 3D extruded typography adds depth while keeping a modern, uncluttered look. Easily customize three fonts, two headline lines and a subtitle, along with brand colors to match your identity. Ideal for intros, chapter openers, promos or end cards, it delivers fast, energetic motion that works across platforms and edits seamlessly over any footage or background.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us