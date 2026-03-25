Framed Impact 2

Make your message impossible to miss with a bold, minimalist motion title. This single-scene overlay features chunky 3D typography framed by dynamic circular strokes for maximum impact. With a transparent background, it layers cleanly over any footage, making it ideal for intros, chapter cards, reels, or quick promos. Tweak fonts and colors to match your brand and enjoy energetic, bouncey reveals that command attention without clutter. Simple, punchy, and versatile—perfect for creators, brands, and editors who want a crisp, modern title that stands out in any edit.