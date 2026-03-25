Framed Impact 5

Create striking, modern headlines with a clean motion title built for clarity and impact. This template features bold typography, a minimal glow aesthetic, and a transparent background so you can overlay it on any footage. Smooth slide-ins and subtle staggered builds keep the pacing calm yet confident. Easily customize headline, subtext, fonts, and colors to match your brand. Perfect for intros, chapter openers, presentations, and social videos where clarity and style matter. Deliver a premium, minimalist look that elevates your message in seconds.