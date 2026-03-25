Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Framed Impact 5 - Original - Poster image

Framed Impact 5

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Minimal
Bold
Glow
OS icon
39exports
rating
Create striking, modern headlines with a clean motion title built for clarity and impact. This template features bold typography, a minimal glow aesthetic, and a transparent background so you can overlay it on any footage. Smooth slide-ins and subtle staggered builds keep the pacing calm yet confident. Easily customize headline, subtext, fonts, and colors to match your brand. Perfect for intros, chapter openers, presentations, and social videos where clarity and style matter. Deliver a premium, minimalist look that elevates your message in seconds.
starlight_motion profile image
starlight_motion
Edit
Pack (6)
Similar templates
Best of starlight_motion
Framed Impact 6
By starlight_motion
Edit
00:10
Framed Impact 6 Original theme video
Framed Impact 5
By starlight_motion
Edit
00:10
Framed Impact 5 Original theme video
Framed Impact 4
By starlight_motion
Edit
00:10
Framed Impact 4 Original theme video
Framed Impact 3
By starlight_motion
Edit
00:10
Framed Impact 3 Original theme video
Framed Impact 2
By starlight_motion
Edit
00:10
Framed Impact 2 Original theme video
Framed Impact 1
By starlight_motion
Edit
00:10
Framed Impact 1 Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us