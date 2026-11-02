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More details
Doodle Lyrics - Original - Poster image

Ink & Echo Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 1 text · 2 fonts
Lyric video
Music visualization
Hand-drawn
Audio spectrum
Kinetic typography
9exports
rating
Turn your track into a playful, high‑impact lyric video. Ink & Echo Lyrics pairs doodle‑style kinetic typography with an audio‑reactive spectrum and waveform line for a lively, beat‑synced look. Customize fonts, colors, line breaks and pacing, import lyrics, and display artist/title details. The design alternates light paper and moody dark scenes with a luminous blue glow and bold, readable words centered on screen. Perfect for music releases, teasers and social posts, it adapts to your audio length so your visuals stay engaging from the first bar to the last.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us