Epic Logo Reveal
00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
847exports
Deliver a premium first impression with a cinematic logo animation. This elegant intro/outro pairs dramatic lens flares, subtle smoke and drifting particles with a clean, centered logo. A type-on tagline lets you highlight your URL or message beneath the mark. Smooth fades, tasteful motion and a dark, atmospheric backdrop focus attention where it matters—your brand. Ideal for channels, promos and presentations seeking a polished, professional identity.
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