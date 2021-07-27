Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Epic Logo Reveal - Original - Poster image

Epic Logo Reveal

00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Cinematic
Outro
Lens flare
847exports
rating
Deliver a premium first impression with a cinematic logo animation. This elegant intro/outro pairs dramatic lens flares, subtle smoke and drifting particles with a clean, centered logo. A type-on tagline lets you highlight your URL or message beneath the mark. Smooth fades, tasteful motion and a dark, atmospheric backdrop focus attention where it matters—your brand. Ideal for channels, promos and presentations seeking a polished, professional identity.
themediastock profile image
themediastock
Edit
Similar templates
Best of themediastock
Cinematic Logo
By MotionParsec
Edit
2K
00:12
Cinematic Logo Original theme video
Smoke Logo Reveal
By depth_of_field
Edit
00:08
Smoke Logo Reveal Original theme video
Mystery Light Unveil
By 12artlife12
Edit
00:10
Mystery Light Unveil Original theme video
Dark Epic Reveal
By milinkovic
Edit
00:10
Dark Epic Reveal Original theme video
Glossy Particles Logo Reveal
By themediastock
Edit
4K
00:08
Glossy Particles Logo Reveal Original theme video
Cinematic Smoke Logo
By MotionDesk
Edit
00:11
Cinematic Smoke Logo Original theme video
Cinematic Charm Intro
By milinkovic
Edit
00:11
Cinematic Charm Intro Original theme video
Colorful Fluid Logo Reveal
By oasisfx
Edit
00:11
Colorful Fluid Logo Reveal Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us