Gradient Shape Lower Third 1

Elevate your videos with a vibrant gradient lower third that’s fun, clean, and easy to read. A rounded textbox hosts a bold headline and a neat subtitle, while soft color blobs drift inside to add playful energy. It’s a transparent overlay designed to sit beautifully over any footage, ideal for YouTube, livestreams, presentations, and promos. Quickly adjust fonts, colors, and corner radius to match your brand and style. The smooth pop-in build and gentle motion keep attention on your message without distraction.