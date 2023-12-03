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Gradient Shape Lower Third 6 - Original - Poster image

Gradient Shape Lower Third 6

00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Lower third
Rounded rectangle
Glow
Gradient
Typewriter effect
24exports
rating
Make names and titles stand out with this vibrant gradient lower third. A glowing capsule bar, playful circular accents, and a smooth typewriter subtitle create a polished, modern overlay. It renders on transparency, so it drops cleanly onto any footage. Easily adjust colors, fonts, glow, and corner roundness to match your brand. Ideal for interviews, vlogs, streams, webinars, and presentations when you need a crisp, professional call-out that’s easy to read and fun to watch.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us