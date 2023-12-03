Gradient Shape Lower Third 6

Make names and titles stand out with this vibrant gradient lower third. A glowing capsule bar, playful circular accents, and a smooth typewriter subtitle create a polished, modern overlay. It renders on transparency, so it drops cleanly onto any footage. Easily adjust colors, fonts, glow, and corner roundness to match your brand. Ideal for interviews, vlogs, streams, webinars, and presentations when you need a crisp, professional call-out that’s easy to read and fun to watch.