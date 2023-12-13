Gradient Shape Lower Third 2

Create a vibrant, modern lower third that pops on any video. This transparent overlay features a rounded name bar with gradient text, glowing accents, and playful floating circles. Easily personalize two text lines, adjust fonts, tweak colors, and tune corner roundness for your brand. Smooth pop-in and soft fades keep it clean and professional, while vivid gradients add energy. Perfect for interviews, tutorials, livestreams, and branded content where you need clear identification without clutter.