Gradient Shape Lower Third 2
00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
46exports
Create a vibrant, modern lower third that pops on any video. This transparent overlay features a rounded name bar with gradient text, glowing accents, and playful floating circles. Easily personalize two text lines, adjust fonts, tweak colors, and tune corner roundness for your brand. Smooth pop-in and soft fades keep it clean and professional, while vivid gradients add energy. Perfect for interviews, tutorials, livestreams, and branded content where you need clear identification without clutter.
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