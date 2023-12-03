Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Gradient Shape Lower Third 4 - Original - Poster image

Gradient Shape Lower Third 4

00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Lower third
Rounded rectangle
Slide-in
Glow
Bold
24exports
rating
Bring polished identity to your videos with a vibrant gradient lower third. This transparent overlay combines bold typography, a pill-shaped container, subtle glow and smooth, modern motion. Customize two text lines for names and roles, tweak colors and roundness, and fine-tune the glow for your brand. Designed for clean readability and playful energy, it works perfectly for YouTube, livestreams, interviews, tutorials, vlogs and more. Drop it over any footage and export in seconds for a professional, colorful title treatment.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us