Gradient Shape Lower Third 4

Bring polished identity to your videos with a vibrant gradient lower third. This transparent overlay combines bold typography, a pill-shaped container, subtle glow and smooth, modern motion. Customize two text lines for names and roles, tweak colors and roundness, and fine-tune the glow for your brand. Designed for clean readability and playful energy, it works perfectly for YouTube, livestreams, interviews, tutorials, vlogs and more. Drop it over any footage and export in seconds for a professional, colorful title treatment.