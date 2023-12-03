Gradient Shape Lower Third 3

Give your videos a playful, professional touch with a vibrant gradient lower third. This transparent overlay features a rounded pill bar, animated circle accents, and bold glowing typography for standout on-screen IDs. Customize headline and subtitle text, tweak colors and gradients, and match the look to your brand in seconds. Ideal for YouTube videos, livestreams, interviews, webinars, tutorials, and corporate content. Clean geometric styling keeps it modern and legible at small sizes while the motion feels lively and fun. Drop it over any footage and export a polished lower third fast.