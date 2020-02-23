Pop Title 14 Square

Make your message pop with a clean, modern motion title. This 3D design features glossy spheres floating behind bold typography on a vibrant gradient backdrop. It’s minimal yet striking, ideal for intros, branding, product promos and video ads. Customize fonts, colors and supporting lines to match your visual identity. Works great across widescreen, square and vertical formats for social and beyond. Smooth, relaxed motion keeps the focus on your headline while adding premium depth and polish.