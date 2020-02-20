Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Pop Title 9 Square - Original - Poster image

Pop Title 9 Square

00:15 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Minimal
Rectangle shape
Geometric
Bold
150exports
rating
Make your message stand out with a bold, minimal motion title. This clean, geometric design features layered diagonal panels, smooth slide-ins, and a strong central headline. Customize the headline, supporting lines, fonts, and colors to match your brand. Ideal for intros, promos, and modern announcements, the crisp type and high-contrast palette ensure instant readability on any platform. Simple controls for background, accents, and overlay opacity let you dial in the perfect look fast. If you need a stylish, versatile title that delivers impact without clutter, this template is your go-to.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
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themediastock
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Pack (18)
Themes (4)
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us