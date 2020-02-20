Pop Title 9 Vertical
00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
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Make your message stand out with a bold, minimal motion title. This clean, geometric design features layered diagonal panels, smooth slide-ins, and a strong central headline. Customize the headline, supporting lines, fonts, and colors to match your brand. Ideal for intros, promos, and modern announcements, the crisp type and high-contrast palette ensure instant readability on any platform. Simple controls for background, accents, and overlay opacity let you dial in the perfect look fast. If you need a stylish, versatile title that delivers impact without clutter, this template is your go-to.
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