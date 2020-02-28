Pop Title 18 Vertical

Make your message pop with a clean, vertical motion title built from bold typography and geometric circles. This minimal 2D design frames your headline in a crisp rectangular outline and delivers smooth, polished animation ideal for social stories, reels, and quick intros. Easily customize fonts, colors, stroke, and overlay opacity to align with your brand. With a stylish duotone palette and centered layout, it’s perfect for punchy announcements, promos, and section openers across any channel.