Pop Title 18 Vertical
00:10 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
138exports
Make your message pop with a clean, vertical motion title built from bold typography and geometric circles. This minimal 2D design frames your headline in a crisp rectangular outline and delivers smooth, polished animation ideal for social stories, reels, and quick intros. Easily customize fonts, colors, stroke, and overlay opacity to align with your brand. With a stylish duotone palette and centered layout, it’s perfect for punchy announcements, promos, and section openers across any channel.
Available formats:
Pack (18)
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