Pop Title 1 Vertical

Create a polished title in seconds with this clean, minimal motion graphic. Overlapping geometric circles and smooth gradients frame a bold headline with a supporting subtitle. The gentle pacing and elegant animation make it perfect for intros, promos, presentations, and social media. Easily customize fonts, text, and colors to match your brand. Responsive layouts adapt beautifully to wide, square, or vertical formats, ensuring a crisp look wherever you publish. Deliver a modern, stylish first impression with a versatile title card that’s simple to edit and instantly on‑brand.