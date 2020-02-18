Pop Title 6 Vertical

Design a bold, minimal title card that pops. This template pairs a vibrant gradient backdrop with a concentric diamond line pattern and a centered framed headline. Smooth kinetic typography and subtle pop-in motion keep the focus on your message. Ideal for intros, quick promos, and social posts, it’s easy to customize with your own text, fonts, and colors. Works across horizontal, vertical, and square formats to fit any platform while maintaining crisp, modern visuals and a professional finish.