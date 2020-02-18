Pop Title 8 Vertical

Create a striking motion title featuring flowing abstract waves, vibrant gradients, and confident typography. This clean, modern design focuses the viewer on your main message, supported by optional top and bottom text for extra context. Smooth, relaxed animation makes it ideal for openers, announcements, or quick promos. Easily tailor the palette, strokes, and type to match your brand and export in landscape, square, or vertical formats for any platform. Make an engaging first impression with a polished title that’s fast to edit and ready to publish.