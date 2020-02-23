Pop Title 13 Vertical
00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
42exports
Make your message pop with a bold geometric motion title. This single-scene template features a vibrant zigzag background, a large central headline, and supporting text lines. Smooth letter-by-letter animation and gentle motion keep attention on your words. Easily customize colors, fonts, and copy to match your brand for intros, video ads, or social content. Perfect for quick openers, announcements, and chapter cards where clear, stylish typography is key.
Available formats:
Pack (18)
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