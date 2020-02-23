Pop Title 16 Vertical
00:10 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
45exports
Create eye-catching titles in seconds. This modern motion title pairs bold typography with fluid gradient waves and a glowing frame to spotlight your message. Ideal for intros, promos, and social media, it includes multiple text fields and flexible color controls so you can match any brand. Works across widescreen, square, and vertical formats, delivering crisp results everywhere. Customize fonts and colors, add your copy, and export a polished, professional title card that pops.
Available formats:
Pack (18)
Themes (4)
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