Pop Title 17 vertical

Create a striking opener with this minimal 3D motion title. A sleek hexagon background and neon glow set the stage for bold, centered typography with optional subtitle lines. Customize colors, fonts, and the solid text plate to match your brand. The smooth, neutral pacing fits promos, intros, and headings across horizontal, square, or vertical formats. Perfect for tech, gaming, and modern brands seeking clean, high-impact visuals. Drop in your copy and export a polished title that elevates any video in seconds.