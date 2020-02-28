Pop Title 18 Square

Make your message unmissable with a bold, geometric motion title. This clean, minimal flat design uses crisp circles and a framed headline to command attention. Easily customize three text lines, fonts, colors, stroke and overlay for your brand or campaign. Perfect for intros, title cards, social posts, and quick promo spots, the smooth slide and pop-in animations keep the focus on your words. Designed for square feeds and ads, it delivers instant clarity and style in seconds. Drop in your copy, tweak the palette, and publish a polished, modern title that stands out.