Pop Title 2 Square

Make your message pop with a playful, Memphis-inspired motion title. This design blends bold typography, vibrant gradients, and geometric shapes over a sleek dark background. Smooth slide-ins, wipes, and staggered text animation keep viewers engaged. Easily customize headline, supporting copy, and a URL, plus fine-tune colors and fonts to match your brand. Optimized for 16:9, 9:16, and 1:1, it’s perfect for intros, announcements, and social promos. Fast to edit and eye-catching on any platform.