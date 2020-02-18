Pop Title 4 Square

Bring your headline to life with a vivid spiral vortex and bold, geometric typography. This motion title blends psychedelic energy, neon gradients, and smooth 2D animation to command attention in seconds. Customize multiple text lines, choose fonts, and fine‑tune brand colors to match your style. Ideal for intros, fast promos, reels, and channel openers, it renders beautifully across landscape, square, and vertical formats. If you want a clean yet striking title card that pops in any feed, this high-contrast, energetic design delivers.