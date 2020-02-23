Pop Title 15 Square

Create an eye-catching motion title in seconds. This minimalist, flat-design template features bold kinetic typography over a vibrant gradient backdrop with a clean inset frame. Customize headline, secondary text, and a small caption or URL, then match your brand using easy color controls and your preferred fonts. Perfect for intros, announcements, promos, and social posts across horizontal, square, and vertical formats. Smooth slide and fade animations keep the focus on your message while the subtle stacked text background adds depth.