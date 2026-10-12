Gridshock Ident

Ignite your brand with a neon synthwave logo animation built for impact. This energetic ident blends glitch accents, RGB split, and glowing light trails over a warped grid for a retro-futuristic edge. A vortex-style spiral and radial build focus attention on a centered logo and tagline, finishing clean and bold. Perfect for intros and outros across tech, gaming, music, and creative content. Easily customize colors and logo handling to match your identity while keeping the electric, modern vibe.