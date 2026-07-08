Outline Distort

Bring your brand to life with an energetic glitch logo animation. This sketch‑driven reveal blends hand‑drawn strokes, RGB split edges, and displacement warps over a crisp grid‑paper backdrop. Bold speed lines, subtle film grain, and chromatic aberration add tactile depth while a clean tagline lands for a polished finish. Ideal for intros, outros, and fast branding stings, it’s easy to customize with your logo, tagline, and colors for a distinctive, modern identity punch.