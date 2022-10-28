Sliding Media Promo

Make a high-impact intro or promo in minutes. This energetic template blends sliding panels, bold kinetic typography, glitch accents, and a clean logo reveal. Showcase multiple images or clips with a striking duotone tint and geometric overlays. Customize 10 text scenes, swap 7 background media, and finish with your brand mark center stage. Ideal for channel openers, product teasers, or social highlights, the design’s digital banners, decorative shapes, and timecode motifs add modern flair. Edit fonts and colors to match your brand and export a polished, eye-catching piece fast.