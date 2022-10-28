Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Sliding Media Promo - Original - Poster image

Sliding Media Promo

00:22 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 7 videos · 1 image · 10 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Bold
Title sequence
Tint overlay
Intro
3Kexports
rating
Make a high-impact intro or promo in minutes. This energetic template blends sliding panels, bold kinetic typography, glitch accents, and a clean logo reveal. Showcase multiple images or clips with a striking duotone tint and geometric overlays. Customize 10 text scenes, swap 7 background media, and finish with your brand mark center stage. Ideal for channel openers, product teasers, or social highlights, the design’s digital banners, decorative shapes, and timecode motifs add modern flair. Edit fonts and colors to match your brand and export a polished, eye-catching piece fast.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us