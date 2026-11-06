Acid Burn Lyrics

Set your track ablaze with an audio‑reactive lyric visualizer that fuses neon flames, gritty textures and a pulsing spectrum. Lyrics sync on-beat as a waveform rides across a dark, analog-styled background. Customize colors, type, spectrum behavior and UI accents to match your brand. A vertical progress bar and clean info fields keep everything readable and polished. Perfect for singles, teasers and channel uploads where bold energy matters—just drop in your audio and lyrics to export a fierce, high‑impact lyric video.