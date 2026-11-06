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Acid Burn Lyrics - Originall - Poster image

Acid Burn Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 5 texts · 2 fonts
Lyric video
Music visualization
Grunge
Fire
Music
11exports
rating
Set your track ablaze with an audio‑reactive lyric visualizer that fuses neon flames, gritty textures and a pulsing spectrum. Lyrics sync on-beat as a waveform rides across a dark, analog-styled background. Customize colors, type, spectrum behavior and UI accents to match your brand. A vertical progress bar and clean info fields keep everything readable and polished. Perfect for singles, teasers and channel uploads where bold energy matters—just drop in your audio and lyrics to export a fierce, high‑impact lyric video.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us