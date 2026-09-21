Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Record Player Lyrics - Original - Poster image

Groove & Verse

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 3 images · 4 texts · 2 fonts
Lyric video
Music visualization
Minimal
Music
Vinyl record
12exports
rating
Pair timeless vinyl visuals with clean, readable lyrics. This music visualizer features a spinning record centerpiece, album art panel, progress bar and timer for a polished, channel‑ready look. Audio‑reactive controls let the scene respond to your track while minimal, high‑contrast design keeps words crisp across platforms. Customize artwork, logo, artist and song details, lyric formatting, spectrum style and more to match any genre. Create an elegant, retro‑inspired lyric video that’s quick to brand and easy to share.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us