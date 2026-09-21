Groove & Verse

Pair timeless vinyl visuals with clean, readable lyrics. This music visualizer features a spinning record centerpiece, album art panel, progress bar and timer for a polished, channel‑ready look. Audio‑reactive controls let the scene respond to your track while minimal, high‑contrast design keeps words crisp across platforms. Customize artwork, logo, artist and song details, lyric formatting, spectrum style and more to match any genre. Create an elegant, retro‑inspired lyric video that’s quick to brand and easy to share.