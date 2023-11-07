Bold Title 1
00:07 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
993exports
Make every word count with a bold, minimal motion title built for maximum impact. This template features energetic kinetic typography, a clean monochrome palette, and echoed outline accents that amplify movement. With a transparent background, it drops seamlessly over your footage for intros, chapter cards, or outros. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand in seconds, and deliver crisp, modern titles that grab attention from the first frame.
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