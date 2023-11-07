Bold Title 9
00:07 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
275exports
Make your words the star with a bold, minimal motion title. This template uses kinetic typography and a clean, centered layout to deliver maximum impact. The transparent background ensures easy integration over footage or solid colors. Customize the headline, font, and colors to match your brand, and drop it in as an intro, chapter card, or outro. Its smooth slide and subtle fades keep the message crisp and professional, ideal for YouTube, promos, or presentations.
Pack (9)
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