Bold Title 5

Make your message impossible to miss with a bold, minimal motion title. This transparent overlay delivers clean kinetic typography with a snappy pop-in and subtle bounce, keeping the focus squarely on your words. Perfect for intros, chapter openers, lower-third-style captions or on-screen emphasis, it pairs with any footage and color scheme. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand and get a crisp, professional look in seconds. If you need a strong, simple, and versatile title that commands attention, this template has you covered.