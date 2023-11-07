Bold Title 4
00:07 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 20 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
660exports
Make your words the star with bold, kinetic motion titles. This clean, minimal template delivers fast, punchy headlines on a transparent background, perfect for overlaying onto footage or solid colors. Customize typography and map colors for each scene to build eye‑catching sequences in seconds. The centered layout and smooth in/out timing keep attention on your message, making it ideal for openers, chapters, and quick callouts. Designed for clarity, impact, and speed so your titles always land with confidence.
Pack (9)
Similar templates
Best of ToresMotion