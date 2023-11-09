Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Bold Title 8 - Original - Poster image

Bold Title 8

00:08 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Bold
Minimal
Title sequence
Monochrome
56exports
rating
Bring your words to the forefront with a bold, minimal motion title designed to command attention. This template focuses on crisp, high-contrast typography with quick slice-style reveals and clean centered compositions. Ideal for intros, openers, and title sequences, it features customizable fonts, colors, and background opacity, giving you control over both style and impact. Keep it simple and modern or adjust the palette to match your brand. If you need eye-catching, kinetic typography that reads clearly and looks polished, this template delivers a powerful text-forward statement every time.
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ToresMotion
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us