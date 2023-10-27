Creative Title Bounce 11

Give your videos a crisp, modern edge with a clean kinetic title overlay. This minimal design features a rounded text banner and playful bounce timing for eye-catching results. It’s a transparent overlay, so it sits perfectly over footage, intros, chapters, tutorials, and social content. Easily adjust fonts and colors to match your brand and keep your message clear with strong, legible typography. Smooth reveals and fades ensure a polished look that feels professional and on-trend. If you want fast, flexible titles that pop without clutter, this kinetic banner title is a perfect fit.