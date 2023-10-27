Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Creative Title Bounce 11 - Original - Poster image

Creative Title Bounce 11

00:03 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Minimal
Rounded rectangle
Bounce animation
Bold
3.6Kexports
rating
Give your videos a crisp, modern edge with a clean kinetic title overlay. This minimal design features a rounded text banner and playful bounce timing for eye-catching results. It’s a transparent overlay, so it sits perfectly over footage, intros, chapters, tutorials, and social content. Easily adjust fonts and colors to match your brand and keep your message clear with strong, legible typography. Smooth reveals and fades ensure a polished look that feels professional and on-trend. If you want fast, flexible titles that pop without clutter, this kinetic banner title is a perfect fit.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us