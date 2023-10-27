Creative Title Bounce 8
00:04 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
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Add crisp, modern titles to your videos with a minimalist lower-third that bounces into place. This kinetic typography template features a transparent background for seamless overlay, bold readable type, and smooth motion that draws attention without distraction. Easily customize fonts and colors to match your brand or project. Perfect for names, topics, chapter labels, and quick callouts across YouTube, presentations, and social content. Create professional titles fast with clean design and playful motion.
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