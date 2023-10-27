Creative Title Bounce 2

Make your titles pop with a clean, kinetic typography overlay. This minimal motion title uses a playful bounce to draw attention while keeping your visuals uncluttered. It features a transparent background for effortless placement over footage, plus easy controls for text, color, and font so you can tailor it to any brand or project. Ideal for quick intros, emphasis slides, or section openers, it delivers crisp readability, bold presence, and smooth animation that feels modern and polished.