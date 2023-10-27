Creative Title Bounce 5

Give your videos a crisp, modern edge with this kinetic motion title. Clean, minimal typography and bold letterforms keep focus on your message, while smooth rotation, subtle slides and tidy fades add polish. The transparent background makes it easy to overlay on footage or solid colors. Customize two lines of text, pick your font and colors, and add your own soundtrack. Ideal for YouTube intros, chapter openers, trailers, reels and end slates. Fast to edit and universally useful, this title overlay brings professional typography to any project.