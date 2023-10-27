Creative Title Bounce 12
00:03 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
138exports
Make your message pop with a clean kinetic title overlay. This minimal, bold typography design uses elastic bounce animation and smooth fades to command attention without clutter. Fully customizable fonts and colors let you match any brand or project. The transparent background makes it perfect for use over footage, graphics, or solid backdrops. Ideal for intros, chapter cards, announcements, and social content where clear messaging and strong motion design matter.
Pack (12)
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